Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 75,132 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 234.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,132 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 627.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,245 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

