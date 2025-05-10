Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 135.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.29% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 852,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after buying an additional 33,227 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 573,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 461,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 417,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,045 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $31.65 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

