Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 18,667 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) by 749.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 3.07% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEZ. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEZ opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $113.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

