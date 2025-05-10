Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 37,600 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 183.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

CGUS opened at $33.49 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

