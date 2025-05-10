Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 42,354 Shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Free Report) by 222.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000.

Get Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $95.77 million and a PE ratio of 16.29. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $52.12.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METU was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.