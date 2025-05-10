Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 45,759 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.79% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 160,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $6,179,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.