Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 500.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,611.94. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $130,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,779.45. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

