Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 189.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Sensible Money LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 81,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $19.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.0681 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

