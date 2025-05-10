Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.07 Million Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 50,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,437,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. This represents a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX opened at $23.37 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

