Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.13 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,413,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,311,000 after acquiring an additional 203,129 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,182,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,554,000 after purchasing an additional 258,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,913,000 after buying an additional 121,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,183,000 after buying an additional 218,509 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $46.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.