Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.17 Million Holdings in KraneShares 100% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF (NYSEARCA:KPRO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KraneShares 100% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF (NYSEARCA:KPRO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.81% of KraneShares 100% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
KraneShares 100% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA KPRO opened at $27.94 on Friday. KraneShares 100% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $2.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.32.
KraneShares 100% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF Company Profile
