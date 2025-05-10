Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.20 Million Stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 183.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,733 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,335 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Community were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 214.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Community by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 182,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in First Community by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Community by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

FCCO stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $183.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. First Community had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

FCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of First Community from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

