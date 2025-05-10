Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 36,976 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,007,000.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $408.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.0301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

