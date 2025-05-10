Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 100,214 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,214 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

MGIC Investment stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $306.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.66 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,968.50. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

