Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 16,457 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,457 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

SLYG opened at $83.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.62 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

