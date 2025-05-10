Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 17,715 Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,715 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.96% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $212.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

