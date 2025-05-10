Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

