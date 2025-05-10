Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Teradata stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

