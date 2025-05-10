The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $115.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.07.

NYSE:ANET opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.31. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,216,079 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

