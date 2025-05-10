The Goldman Sachs Group Raises agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $5.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on agilon health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

Get agilon health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGL

agilon health Stock Down 10.9 %

AGL stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.38.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in agilon health by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.