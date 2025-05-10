The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ODP were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ODP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ODP by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Stock Up 11.4 %

ODP stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $512.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ODP

ODP Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.