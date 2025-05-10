The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COCO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vita Coco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Trading Down 5.0 %

COCO stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $326,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,390.52. This represents a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $691,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,006,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,355,336.53. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,456 in the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Vita Coco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

