TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.13.

TSE:X opened at C$56.33 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$35.65 and a twelve month high of C$56.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.79. The company has a market cap of C$15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

