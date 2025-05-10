Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 564 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,043,000 after purchasing an additional 369,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,681,000 after buying an additional 146,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after buying an additional 32,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in International Seaways by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 429,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $146,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,625.67. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $33,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,824.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $380,086 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Seaways Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE INSW opened at $37.78 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 24.65%. International Seaways’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday.

International Seaways Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

