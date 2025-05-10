Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1,102.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,324.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,469,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,706,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,298,000 after buying an additional 2,767,043 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2,061.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,438,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,990,000 after buying an additional 2,325,503 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,250,000 after buying an additional 1,842,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,629,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,573 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.4133 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

