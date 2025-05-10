Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 157.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth $2,138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,263,000 after purchasing an additional 87,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 417,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 19.9 %

Shares of KODK opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 3.92. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.24.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

