Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 11,562 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 1,911.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 124.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 97,541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,133,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 418,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 382,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.91. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COGT. Piper Sandler raised Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.