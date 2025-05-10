Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 2,652 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,472,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,469,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,983 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,233,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,415,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,424,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,575 shares of company stock worth $123,957. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $846.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $8.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.