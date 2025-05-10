Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 37,233 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 268.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,233 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 193,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,906,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 37,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $436.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

