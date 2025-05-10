Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 616 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 317.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after acquiring an additional 115,005 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,960,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $575,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,651.37. This trade represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $104.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.41. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.43 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.84 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

