Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Position in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETON. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ETON stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.42 million, a P/E ratio of -76.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.