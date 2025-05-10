Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,857,337,000 after buying an additional 7,372,718 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 296,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,109,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

