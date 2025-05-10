Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 3.6 %
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
