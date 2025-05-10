Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,570,000 after acquiring an additional 223,805 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $10,856,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $4,521,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas D. Strange purchased 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,000.85. The trade was a 5.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $285.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

