Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 482.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Immunome were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Immunome by 786,700.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 137,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,105.44. This represents a 20.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $57,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,879.15. This trade represents a 42.13 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 156,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,495. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Stock Performance

IMNM stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Immunome, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $649.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Immunome in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Immunome Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

