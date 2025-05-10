Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $85,000 Holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYM. Natixis acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 246,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 103,216 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,754,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Symbotic by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 149,918 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Symbotic Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SYM stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $549.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 4,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $104,685.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,728.82. The trade was a 7.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,570.36. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,294 shares of company stock worth $1,752,581. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

