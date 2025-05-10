Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $87,000 Holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.07% of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

