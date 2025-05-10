Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $87,000 Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 479.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

BDN opened at $4.20 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $726.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brandywine Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney bought 61,576 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,614.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,949,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,804.44. This represents a 2.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BDN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

