Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $93,000 Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 328.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $109,622.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,368.51. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Semtech from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

