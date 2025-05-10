Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $94,000 Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,605,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,593,000 after buying an additional 257,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,030,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,918,000 after purchasing an additional 450,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magnite by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,524,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,957,000 after purchasing an additional 170,532 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,756,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,458 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $15.10 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.62.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $244,109.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,579.50. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 132,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,544. The trade was a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,276 shares of company stock valued at $647,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

