Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,909,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 668,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 404,883 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $4,772,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Honda Motor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 158,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.