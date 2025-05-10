Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 218.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,739 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 302.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 106,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.44 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

