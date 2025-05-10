Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 785.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSG Entertainment

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,078,747.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,224.40. This trade represents a 91.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSG Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

MSG Entertainment stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. MSG Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 323.63%. Equities research analysts expect that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MSG Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

