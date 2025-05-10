Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 232.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1,337.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in AtriCure by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 855.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $43.11.

Insider Activity

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at $679,603.36. This trade represents a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AtriCure

AtriCure Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.