Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 187.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This represents a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bahram Akradi purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,586,308.48. The trade was a 2.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $26.53 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.87 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

