Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $88,000 in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of MESO stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Mesoblast Limited has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Mesoblast to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

