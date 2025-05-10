Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 357.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Innospec by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $3,019,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $278,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,668.30. This trade represents a 25.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,160.70. This trade represents a 15.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $794,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of IOSP opened at $90.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.52. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $133.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

