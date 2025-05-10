Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,598 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $125.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.44. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 606.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

