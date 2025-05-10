Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 784,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,308,000 after purchasing an additional 415,527 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4,495.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 368,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 360,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,241,000 after buying an additional 297,335 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,691,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,576,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,092,000 after acquiring an additional 170,124 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.14 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

