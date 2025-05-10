Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTAN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTAN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

ServiceTitan Trading Up 7.1 %

TTAN opened at $124.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.92. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $128.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Stories

